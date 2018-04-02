Missouri Couple Pleads Guilty To Killing A Second Victim

Liberty, Mo. - A Missouri couple charged and convicted in the sex-torture of one woman have plead guilty in Clay County to murdering a second victim. The Kansas City Star reports that Richard Davis and Dena Riley, of Independence Mo., avoided a death penalty trial by pleading guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder.

The Clay County case originated from the rape, torture, and suffocation of 36-year-old Michelle Huff-Ricci in April 2006. Her remains were found in a wooded area while authorities were investigating the death of Marsha Spicer in the couple's Independence apartment.

Videotapes of both women being raped and tortured were also found. Davis has been sentenced to death and Riley to life in prison in the Spicer case. Riley also received a life sentence for kidnapping a 5-year-old southeast Kansas girl.