Missouri couple shot during Craigslist car sale

3 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, July 17 2014 Jul 17, 2014 Thursday, July 17, 2014 7:40:00 AM CDT July 17, 2014 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: The Associated Press
loading

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri couple have been shot after taking their son to inspect a car for sale on Craigslist.

Police say the shooting occurred Tuesday evening after the couple responded to the online advertisement. They said two men shot the couple while the seller was showing the vehicle.

The couple was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. Their son was not injured during the shooting.

The shooters and the seller stole the couple's car, which contained the woman's purse. Police say they found the couple's car abandoned and are searching for the men.

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Fire responds to overnight fire on Hinkson Ave.
Columbia Fire responds to overnight fire on Hinkson Ave.
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire off Hinkson Ave. at approximately 2 a.m., Thursday morning.... More >>
4 minutes ago Thursday, May 10 2018 May 10, 2018 Thursday, May 10, 2018 4:50:00 AM CDT May 10, 2018 in Continuous News

Jury to be picked for Greitens' trial stemming from affair
Jury to be picked for Greitens' trial stemming from affair
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The verdict in the invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens could come down to... More >>
34 minutes ago Thursday, May 10 2018 May 10, 2018 Thursday, May 10, 2018 4:20:00 AM CDT May 10, 2018 in News

Firearms training, recruitment featured at Citizens Police Review Board meeting
Firearms training, recruitment featured at Citizens Police Review Board meeting
COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board addressed the issues of firearms training and community policing at Wednesday’s monthly board... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Local veterans discuss importance of seeking treatment for PTSD
Local veterans discuss importance of seeking treatment for PTSD
COLUMBIA - Twenty veterans in the United States commit suicide every day, according to the most recent data. But some... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 8:50:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - Summer is here early. Temperature records are in jeopardy for multiple days heading into Mother's Day weekend, just... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 8:43:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in Weather

CPS plans to stretch funds across district
CPS plans to stretch funds across district
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee hopes to make funding and resources more universal across all of its... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 7:54:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

MU's Tiger Pantry to trade food donations for cheaper parking tickets
MU's Tiger Pantry to trade food donations for cheaper parking tickets
COLUMBIA - No one likes getting a parking ticket, but a new program is looking to add a silver lining... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 7:48:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Legislature debating bill on who can carry concealed weapons in schools
Legislature debating bill on who can carry concealed weapons in schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill passed by the House would increase who can carry concealed weapons in elementary and secondary... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 7:38:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Bill would prohibit discrimination of non-vaccinated children
Bill would prohibit discrimination of non-vaccinated children
JEFFERSON CITY – The controversy surrounding whether parents should vaccinate their kids made its way to the Capitol on Wednesday.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 7:33:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Bobcat population in Missouri grows in recent decades
Bobcat population in Missouri grows in recent decades
COLUMBIA - The population of bobcats in Missouri has been increasing over the past 20 to 30 years, according to... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 6:42:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Pulaski officers show signs of overdose after being exposed to heroin
Pulaski officers show signs of overdose after being exposed to heroin
WAYNESVILLE - Two men are charged with drug violations in a case that sent two Pulaski County correctional officers to... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Honey could be the secret remedy to seasonal allergies
Honey could be the secret remedy to seasonal allergies
COLUMBIA - The allergy season is in full swing and people mid-Missouri are scrambling for ways to alleviate their symptoms.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 6:00:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Student loan debt hits all-time high, MU mirrors national trend
Student loan debt hits all-time high, MU mirrors national trend
COLUMBIA - Benjamin Franklin once wrote, "An investment in knowledge pays the best interest." But students' investments in their college... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 5:58:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Missouri House of Representatives passing budget piece by piece
Missouri House of Representatives passing budget piece by piece
JEFFERSON CITY – Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives are working to push the budget through their chamber and... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate votes to ban "revenge porn"
Missouri Senate votes to ban "revenge porn"
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has approved a bill banning "revenge porn." The proposal, passed Wednesday in... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Charges filed against suspect in deadly Columbia shooting
Charges filed against suspect in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have charged a man with murder in connection with a deadly shooting on Greeley Drive on May... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 3:04:37 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

Columbia purchases two plots of land for 12 units of affordable housing
Columbia purchases two plots of land for 12 units of affordable housing
COLUMBIA - As families move into four new homes at the Lynn Street Cottages, the Columbia Community Land Trust is... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 2:51:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News

MU invests in training center for educators
MU invests in training center for educators
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced it will spend $750,000 to open a new Teaching for Learning Center. MU... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 Wednesday, May 09, 2018 1:48:00 PM CDT May 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 63°
6am 62°
7am 62°
8am 66°