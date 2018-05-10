Missouri couple shot during Craigslist car sale
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri couple have been shot after taking their son to inspect a car for sale on Craigslist.
Police say the shooting occurred Tuesday evening after the couple responded to the online advertisement. They said two men shot the couple while the seller was showing the vehicle.
The couple was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. Their son was not injured during the shooting.
The shooters and the seller stole the couple's car, which contained the woman's purse. Police say they found the couple's car abandoned and are searching for the men.
