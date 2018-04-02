Missouri court changes men for September execution

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has canceled an execution for one death row inmate and scheduled a different man to be put to death next month.

The court on Thursday canceled the Sept. 10 execution for Leon Taylor, who was convicted in the 1994 killing of suburban Kansas City gas station attendant Robert Newton.

Instead, the high court scheduled a Sept. 10 execution for Earl Ringo Jr. Ringo was convicted of the 1998 double slaying of Columbia restaurant manager JoAnna Baysinger and delivery driver Dennis Poyser.

The court did not say why it rescinded the execution order for Taylor. But its decision came three days after Taylor's attorneys filed court documents indicating they would not have enough time to work on his case before the execution.