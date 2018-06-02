Missouri creates office to address racial issues

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri will have a new government agency to help low-income and minority families after sometimes violent protests erupted earlier this year following a police shooting of an unarmed black 18-year-old.

Gov. Jay Nixon on Thursday signed an executive order creating the Office of Community Engagement.

The order follows the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a white police officer on Aug. 9 in Ferguson and the sometimes violent protests that followed.

Former state Sen. Maida Coleman and former St. Louis City Municipal Judge Marvin Teer will lead the office in talks with the community about education, poverty and racial issues.

Nixon says the appointees will start work immediately to help develop policies to addressing racial issues.