Missouri Creates Smartphone Application for Parks

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A new smartphone application allows users to get detailed information about Missouri state parks. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the free app lets users find state parks by location or activity. It also has information about trails to help hikers and bikers, and provides links to park reservation websites.

Missouri officials say the application is available now for the Apple iPhone, but they plan to add it soon for Android smartphones. It's available at iTunes and Android sites and through a state parks link.