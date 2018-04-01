Missouri Credit Union Apologizes for Information Breach

COLUMBIA - Missouri Credit Union President Hal James apoligized Tuesday for an on-line personal information breach that occurred on Aug. 5.

The company said it inadvertently made a file containing its members' personal information available on its website. The file contained social security numbers, account numbers and other account information.

The company said ten users visited the location of the file in the short time it was available. The company took the information down immediately after it discovered the breach, and was unable to determine if anyone had opened the file.

The company began notifying members on Aug. 16, and will arrange to have AllClear ID protect the identity of the members who had their personal information leaked.

Missouri Credit Union asked members to call AllClear ID at 877-437-4006 if they felt their identity was compromised. The company has reported the incident to bank regulators and law enforcement.