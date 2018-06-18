Missouri Crisis Line Offers 24-Hour Texting Service

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Crisis Line and Deafline Missouri, programs of The L.E.A.D Institute, are now offering a 24-hour, 7-day a week text messaging service.

The institute's mission is to offer mobile support to people in need of help and resources for those who might not be in situations where they want to call. Anyone, no matter their age, can text for support on a wide range of problems including, family troubles, domestic violence, substance abuse, depression and suicidal thoughts.

The Executive Director of The L.E.A.D Institute, Stephanie Logan, said texting can, in some cases make people feel brave enough to share their information.

"I think on the phone you're trapped. You know you have another person that's live and they're talking to you. But in a text it's less personal and so you have a little bit more of a wall between you and the person you're talking to," Logan said.

To use the texting service, individuals need to text the word HAND to 839863. That text will go through a secure, computer-based application that will alert the crisis line. A trained volunteer will then text the individual back with the needed support and resources.

Individuals can also call the Missouri Crisis Line at (573) 445-5035.