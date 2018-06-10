Missouri Cultural Funding Plan Gets Extension

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri law allocating money to various cultural causes has received an extended life.

State law currently divides the income tax revenues from visiting athletes and entertainers among five general beneficiaries.

The Missouri Arts Council is to get 60 percent of the money, with the humanities council, libraries, public broadcasting and historic preservation each getting 10 percent.

The law prescribing how that money is used was set to expire at the end of 2015. But Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation extending the law through 2020.

The law is somewhat symbolic, because legislators can ignore the specific percentages when crafting the annual state budget.