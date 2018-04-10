Missouri Curator Wins Tentative Approval

Jefferson City AP- A Missouri Bootheel nurse whose political allegiances came under scrutiny has moved one step closer to confirmation as a new University of Missouri curator. Wednesday a Senate panel approved the nomination of Judith Haggard of Kennett to join the curators. Haggard was appointed to a Democratic slot on the board by Republican Governor Blunt. Her husband is David Haggard, a prominent G-O-P activist in southeast Missouri. His track record had led several Democratic lawmakers to question Haggard's party affiliation. But the 61-year-old Haggard assured lawmakers she remains true to her Democratic roots. The board is required to include no more than five members from one political party. The Senate is expected to consider those two nominations on Thursday, the same day curators begin the process of selecting a new University of Missouri system leader to replace Elson Floyd.