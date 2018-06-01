Missouri Curators Again Meet Behind Closed Doors

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri's governing board has scheduled its second closed meeting in 10 days as the search for a new Columbia campus chancellor nears an end.

The Missouri Board of Curators was scheduled to meet in executive session Wednesday morning by phone. A similar meeting took place on the evening of Nov. 17, a Sunday.

State law allows such public entities to gather in private under certain conditions, including for discussions of personnel issues or pending lawsuits.

Missouri is looking to replace retired chancellor Brady Deaton, who stepped down earlier this month.

General counsel Steve Owens is interim chancellor pending a new hire by university system president Tim Wolfe. A campus search committee is vetting applicants and interviewing