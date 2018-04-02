Missouri Curators Meet Amid Talk About SEC Bid

6 years 5 months 1 week ago Thursday, October 20 2011 Oct 20, 2011 Thursday, October 20, 2011 1:08:00 PM CDT October 20, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- A University of Missouri spokeswoman says its governing board isn't expected to discuss a possible move to the Southeastern Conference until at least Friday.

The Board of Curators began a two-day meeting in Kansas City on Thursday. Missouri's possible departure from the Big 12 wasn't listed on the agenda, which includes closed sessions Thursday and Friday. University spokeswoman Jennifer Hollingshead said the curators didn't plan to discuss the topic Thursday.

Earlier this month, the curators gave Missouri Chancellor Brady Deaton authority to explore leaving the Big 12. Missouri officials are considering a move to the SEC in hopes of getting greater television revenue.

The Big 12 has lost Colorado and Nebraska and will lose Texas A&M next season. It will add TCU.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
3am 26°
4am 26°
5am 26°
6am 26°