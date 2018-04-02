Missouri Curators Meet as Haith Awaits NCAA Visit

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- University of Missouri curators are scheduled to meet Friday afternoon in Kansas City as pay-for-play allegations about the school's new men's basketball coach continue to swirl.

A former University of Miami booster has said he paid then-Hurricanes recruit DeQuan Jones $10,000 to attend the Florida school with Haith's approval. Haith spent seven years as Miami's coach before Missouri hired him in April.

Haith issued a statement earlier this week saying his interactions with disgraced Miami booster Nevin Shapiro "are not an accurate portrayal of my character," but otherwise declined comment. He also said he is "more than happy to cooperate" with an NCAA investigation.

Athletics are not mentioned on an agenda released Tuesday for the curators' meeting, but the board routinely meets behind closed doors to discuss personnel issues.