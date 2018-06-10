Missouri Curators Talk Big 12 But Take No Action

COLUMBIA (AP) -- University of Missouri curators held a closed meeting via telephone Thursday and discussed the fate of the Big 12 Conference but did little else, at least publicly.

No curators attended the teleconference in person. Neither did athletic director Mike Alden or Missouri chancellor Brady Deaton, who is the conference chairman. Deaton will hold a press conference Thursday night to discuss the "Big 12 conference and Mizzou athletics."

University spokeswoman Jennifer Hollingshead confirmed that conference realignment was on the board agenda but said it was not the meeting's primary purpose.

The meeting was scheduled Tuesday amid reports that Missouri was considering a move to the Southeastern Conference. Later Tuesday, the Pac-12 announced it was not expanding, which would appear to keep the Big 12 intact -- at least for now.