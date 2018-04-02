Missouri DED says jobs created, unemployment holds in July

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) released jobs statistics Tuesday, showing steady unemployment despite job creation.

DED said Missouri's non-farm payroll employment added 11,900 new jobs in July. The state's unemployment held at 5.8 percent during the month.

DED said industries that created jobs were wholesale trade, health care & social assistance, financial activities and accommodation & food services.

An MU economics professor told KOMU 8 News when June jobs numbers were released that if jobs are added but unemployment remains steady, there must be some fluctuation in the workforce.

DED reported total non-farm employment in June was 2,781,500, down 3,600 jobs from May.

Last month, when June jobs numbers were released, MU Economics Professor Dr. Joseph Haslag told KOMU 8 News job growth in Missouri was much slower than the rest of the country.

"I think this is indicative of a longer trend in Missouri that's been going on for nearly two decades, and that is we're just not growing as fast as the national average," Haslag said. "To me that's more the big story than just looking at month-to-month blips."

DED would not release a break-down of July jobs numbers until Aug. 25.