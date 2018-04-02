Missouri Defeats Arkansas, Undefeated at Home

COLUMBIA -- It was Senior Night at Mizzou Arena, and for Missouri seniors Alex Oriakhi, Keion Bell and Laurence Bowers, their last home game came as a 93-63 win over the Arkansas. The win against the Razorbacks made the Tigers undefeated at home this season, with a record of 17-0 at home.

Laurence Bowers started the game on the right foot for the Tigers, scoring the first five points of the game. Arkansas came back and scored seven straight points, including five from BJ Young. Despite the seven turnovers in the first eight minutes, Missouri hit three straight 3-pointers, including two from Jabari Brown.

At half, the Tigers were up 48-22 over the Razorbacks.

The second half started with five points by Arkansas' Young and Marshawn Powell. Missouri's Bowers, Oriakhi, Brown, and Bell also were main scorers for the Missouri Tigers during the second half.

Bowers had a total of 24 points and 11 rebounds in the game. Other top scorers for the Tigers were Brown with 23 points and Oriakhi with 10 points. Arkansas' Young scored 27 points for the Razorbacks.

The win over Arkansas gives the Tigers a record of 22-8, and 11-6 in the SEC.

Missouri's biggest win against Arkansas was previously in 2006 by 22 points under Arkansas' current head coach Mike Anderson.