Missouri Defeats Southern Illinois 72-59

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Basketball took on the Southern Illinois Salukis on Tuesday for their second game of the season at the Mizzou Arena. The Tigers snagged their second win 72-59 over the Salukis.

Tied early in the game, Mizzou took the lead with a dunk from freshman Jonathan Williams III 4-2. Shortly after, Jabari Brown puts the Tigers up 7-2. Keeping a close game, SIU is up by 2 when Earnest Ross scores to give Missouri the lead again 17-16.

Going into the second half, the Tigers led 35-34, Clarkson with 12 points in the half.

Mizzou broke away during the second half to eventually win the game 72-59. Clarkson had 31 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists on the night.

The Tigers will play Hawaii next at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Saturday at 6 p.m.