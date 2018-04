Missouri Defense Wins Scrimmage at The Zou

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Football team took their battle to Faurot Field on Saturday in a spring scrimmage just days after Mizzou Pro Day. The defense and offense faced off but the defense came out on top 17-9.

Listed below are the complete game statistics from Saturday's scrimmage.

Offensvie Highlights: Scoring Plays

Zaviar Gooden 40-yard interception return

L'Damian Washington 12-yard pass from Ashton Glaser

Jared Culver 2-yard run

Brandon Gerau 10-yard pass from James Franklin

Washington 64-yard pass from Tyler Gabbert

Passing

James Franklin - 18-of-34, 122 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Ashton Glaser - 14-of-27, 126 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Tyler Gabbert - 20-of-27, 206 yards, 1 TD

Ryan Howerton - 0-of-2

Rushing

De'Vion Moore - 11-39

Kendial Lawrence - 7-28

Ashton Glaser - 5-37

Tyler Gabbert - 4-17

Henry Josey - 4-14

Greg White - 3-9

Marcus Murphy - 3-2

Jared Culver - 2-4, 1 TD

James Franklin - 1-9

Receiving

Bud Sasser - 6-27

Michael Egnew - 5-35

L'Damian Washington - 4-83, 2 TDs

Rolandis Woodland - 4-60

Brandon Gerau - 4-33, 1 TD

Andrew Jones - 4-28

Jerrell Jackson - 4-26

T.J. Moe - 3-16

Wes Kemp - 2-34

De'Vion Moore - 2-24

Wesley Leftwich - 2-19

Jared Culver - 2-18

Gahn McGaffie - 2-13

Kendial Lawrence - 1-8

Eric Waters - 1-7

Steven Drain - 1-4

Marcus Murphy - 1-(-4)

Defensive Highlights: Interceptions

Zaviar Gooden - 1-40 (TD)

Daniel Carpenter - 1-10

Tyler Davis - 1-5

QB Sacks

1 - Jacquies Smith, Kony Ealy

Tackles For Loss

2 - Matt Hoch

1 - Brayden Burnett, Kony Ealy, Daniel Easterly, Marvin Foster, Lucas Vincent, Braylon Webb, George White, Andrew Wilson

Passes Broken Up

2 - Kenji Jackson, Randy Ponder, Xavier Smith

1 - Trey Hobson, Jared Parham, Andrew Wilson

Quarterback Hurries

2 - Brad Madison

1 - Kony Ealy, Matt Hoch, Jacquies Smith

Field Goals

Grant Ressel - 1-of-4 (Made: 43 / Missed: 36, 39, 54)

Trey Barrow - 2-of-4 (Made: 43, 36 / Missed: 39, 38)

Blake Owens - 0-of-3 (Missed: 43, 36, 39)

Punting