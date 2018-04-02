Missouri Delegation to China Tops 50 People

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- More than 50 people are traveling with Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon during his trade mission in China this week.



The delegation includes a state senator, a state House member and the directors of the state departments of agriculture and economic development.



Also along are officials of groups representing Missouri producers of corn, soybeans, pork and beef. Several businesses sent representatives, as did the state and St. Louis regional chambers of commerce. The vice provost for international programs at the University of Missouri-Columbia also joined the trip.



Nixon left for China on Friday and is scheduled to return to Missouri on Saturday.