Missouri Democrats continue stalling Senate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats are continuing to slow down the Senate after Republicans passed a measure creating protections for some people who have religious objections to gay marriage.

Sen. Scott Sifton on Monday asked staff to read all 20 pages of the Senate's journal, an action that is normally waived after a few seconds but instead took nearly an hour. Afterward, Democrats moved to change the journal — further delaying action.

Minority party Democrats used the same tactics last week to slow down Senate work after majority Republicans halted a 37-hour filibuster and forced a vote on a proposed constitutional amendment. That measure would allow some individuals and business owners to cite sincere religious beliefs while declining to provide wedding-related services to same-sex couples.

That proposal is now in the House.