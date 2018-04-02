Missouri Democrats want GOP lawmaker who moved to resign

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House Democratic leaders are calling for a GOP lawmaker to step down after he moved out of his district.

Minority Leader Jake Hummel and Assistant Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty said in a letter dated Monday to Rep. Ron Hicks said he should resign immediately.

Hicks didn't immediately return an Associated Press request for comment.

Hicks previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he moved from his St. Peters home to Dardenne Prairie in June. That means he no longer lives in his House district.

Missouri's Constitution says if lawmakers don't live in the district they were elected to serve, their office shall be vacated.

Hicks is not seeking re-election. If he stays in office, he'll be among lawmakers who in September will consider overriding vetoed bills.