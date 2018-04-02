Missouri deputies injured in chase, suspect arrested

By: The Associated Press

SHELL KNOB — Authorities in southwestern Missouri said two Stone County sheriff's deputies suffered injuries while trying to catch a suspect.

Officials said the incident happened Friday when the deputies initiated a traffic stop in Shell Knob. The deputies said the driver refused to stop, leading to a chase. Officials said the suspect slammed on his brakes twice during the chase, causing the deputies' car to hit the vehicle.

Officials said the driver then fled on foot before being captured after deputies deployed a stun gun.

The sheriff's office said a 2-year-old boy was later found in the back of the suspect's vehicle.

Officials said the deputies suffered minor injuries and were released from a hospital Friday night.