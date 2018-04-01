Missouri deputy killed in early morning shootout

EL DORADO SPRINGS (AP) - Authorities say a southwest Missouri deputy and a passenger in a fleeing car have been killed in a shootout.

KYTV reports that the chase started just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday when Cedar County Deputy Matthew Chism tried to pull over a driver for having no headlights. The driver sped off and the 25-year-old deputy chased the car through the town of El Dorado Springs.

Missouri Highway Patrol Spokesman Jason Pace says a foot chase ensued when a passenger in the fleeing car jumped out. Gunfire erupted, killing Chism and the 28-year-old passenger, identified as William A. Collins of El Dorado Springs. The driver, also 28, was arrested at a nearby home, but his name wasn't immediately released.

The Cedar County sheriff asked the patrol to lead the investigation.