Missouri deputy, motorized bicycle involved in fatal wreck

By: The Associated Press

DEXTER (AP) — An investigation continues into a fatal crash in southeast Missouri involving a motorized bicycle and a Stoddard County Sheriff's Department vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 25 in Dexter. Deputy Derrick Durrall was responding to an emergency call with his sheriff's department Ford Explorer's light and sirens activated when he struck a motorized bicycle crossing the highway.

The bicycle rider, 22-year-old David Griggs of Dexter, was pronounced dead at a hospital soon after the accident.