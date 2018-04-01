Missouri deputy who beat suspect could get retrial

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Supreme Court judges have reversed convictions against a deputy who reportedly assaulted a meth maker during an arrest.

Judges ruled Tuesday that St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force Deputy Christopher Hunt deserves a retrial after reportedly beating Phillip Alberternst.

Hunt was charged in 2009 and later convicted of assault, burglary and property damage for kicking open a trailer door and repeatedly hitting Alberternst during a sting.

The Supreme Court judges reversed the lower court's convictions. They say police are protected from charges for burglary and property damage during an arrest.

The judges say Hunt had the authority to strike Alberternst, but he could receive a retrial to determine whether he used excessive force.