Missouri destroys Eastern Michigan in Odom's first win

COLUMBIA — Drew Lock threw for a career high 450 yards and five touchdowns as Mizzou rebounded from a week 1 loss with a resounding 61-21 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The win is head coach Barry Odom's first as Missouri head coach.

Within 91 seconds, Missouri went up 7-0 when Lock found Emanuel Hall for a 36-yard touchdown. It was Hall's first career touchdown as a Tiger.

Mizzou added to their lead at the end of the first quarter when redshirt freshman Johnathon Johnson returned a punt 54 yards for a score, putting Missouri up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles scored next to make it 14-7, but the Tigers finished the second quarter with a flurry. In a four minute stretch, Mizzou scored three touchdowns, capped off with a Jason Reese touchdown catch from Lock, making a 26-point Tiger lead heading into the break.

Missouri kept on rolling in the second half, as Lock threw two more touchdown passes to put the Tigers in firm control of the Eagles. Joey Burkett then had a one-yard interception return with less than three minutes left to give Mizzou the 61-21 victory.

The Tigers' offense in week 1 produced 462 yards of total offense and 100 plays, the latter of which was the most in the country. That offensive production only led to 11 points for Missouri, however, in its week 1 loss to West Virginia.

Saturday night was a different case, however, as the Tigers matched points to go along with the high volume of plays and yards. Mizzou had 647 total yards of offense, including 477 through the air. They recorded 30 first downs while only having the ball for 21 minutes in the game.

The win improves the Tigers to 1-1 on the season. Missouri's next game is Saturday, September 17, against no. 16 Georgia at Faurot Field.