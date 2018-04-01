Missouri detective with flesh-eating infection goes home

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Lee's Summit police detective who was diagnosed in April with a rare flesh-eating bacterial infection has left the hospital.

The Kansas City Star reports Josh Ward left St. Luke's Hospital Monday. Ward was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis in mid-April.

Ward spent 77 days in the intensive care unit, which included undergoing 24 surgeries and rehabilitation therapy. He is set to continue physical therapy as an outpatient.

Ward thanked his police department colleagues, about 40 of whom were at the hospital to celebrate his release.

According to Lee's Summit Police Chief Travis Forbes, it is unclear when Ward will return to work.