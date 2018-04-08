Missouri Disaster Areas Declared

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

MID-MISSOURI (AP) - President Bush issues a disaster declaration for Missouri counties struck by severe storms and flooding last month. The action makes federal funding available to those affected to receive grants for temporary housing, low-cost loans and other programs to help individuals and businesses recover. The declaration is for the counties of Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Jackson, Lafayette, Livingston, Morgan, Nodaway, Osage, and Platte. Federal Emergency Management Agency: http://www.fema.gov