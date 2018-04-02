Missouri DNR Reports Condo Association For Clean Water Violation

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has reported a Lake Ozark condo owner to the Missouri Attorney General's office, alleging violations of Missouri's Clean Water Law.



The DNR reported the Spinnaker Point Condo Owners Association for conditions to its wastewater treatment facility and the association's compliance with the Missouri state operating permit.



According to the DNR, during an inspection earlier this year, staff noticed waste water leaking through the sides of the facility into the lake.

Condo manager, Bob Metz, said the allegations are false and that his association never let waste water leak into the lake.

"They accused us of letting sewage run into the Lake of the Ozarks, which isn't true. Our sewer plant leaked a little bit, but we always pumped it back into the tank. Nothing ever got into the Lake of the Ozarks," Metz said.



On the issue of the permit, he says the association applied back in July but never received a copy.

"We've been waiting since the middle of July for that," Metz said. "They charged $750 for the permit and they cashed the check, and haven't issued us the permit yet."

Metz says he couldn't fix a number of the issues he was reported for, due to the lack of a permit, but adds that as soon as he gets one he's ready to get to work.



"As soon as we get the work permit, we already have the company hired to come fix the tanks," he said.



According to Metz, once everything is fixed, his attorney will contact the DNR to sort out a possible deal to drop the violations.

