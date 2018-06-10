Missouri DNR Seeking Input on Water Quality Standards
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has opened a 60-day comment period today on proposed changes to the state's water quality standards.
Proposed changes include:
- Applying "fishable/swimmable" use designations to more than 84,000 miles of currently unclassified waters as required by the federal Clean Water Act
- Expanding dissolved oxygen water quality criteria
- Revising chloride water quality criteria
- Revising phenol water quality criteria
- Designating LaBarque Creek in Jefferson County as an outstanding state water resource
- Responding to an EPA decision that new or revised water quality standards are needed on a segment of the Mississippi River near St. Louis
- Authorizing provisions for recommending variances in water quality standards
The report can be accessed on on the Water Protection Program's website.
DNR is also seeking public input on Missourians' recreational use of more than 380 Missouri waterways. In particular, the department is looking for information on whether or not these streams are used by the public for swimming, fishing, wading, tubing or any other type of recreation.
Written comments should be addressed to John Hoke at john.hoke@dnr.mo.gov or Water Protection Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO.
