Missouri driver admits to involuntary manslaughter

INDEPENDENCE — A man who drove 115 mph and used marijuana before a deadly suburban Kansas City crash has pleaded guilty to a felony.

The Kansas City Star reports that Julian Melissinas, of Blue Springs, admitted Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter. The charge stemmed from a crash that killed his friend, 19-year-old Clint Reno, in May 2015 in Independence.

The plea comes almost a month after a judge revoked Melissinas' bond after the 20-year-old again tested positive for marijuana during a drug screening. A jury trial had been scheduled for September.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 25. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors will not seek a sentence longer than five years in prison.