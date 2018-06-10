Missouri Drops in Second Round at John Burns Intercollegiate

KAHUKU, HI -- The Mizzou Men's Golf team dropped to 17th place on Thursday after the second round of the John Burns Intercollegiate. Mizzou shot 21-over-par on the day to finish with a second round tally of 309. The Tigers shot 299 in round one on Wednesday. California continues to lead the tournament, finishing the second round 2-under par, they are followed by SMU who went 282-278--560 so far on the tournament.

Emilio Cuartero continues to lead the Tigers, and he finished the second round in a tie for 42nd place. Cuartero (69-78--147) birdied the ninth hole, and finished 6-over-par in the second round. Freshman Ryan Zech shot 4-over-par in the round for a second round tally of 150. Nick Wilson (74-78--152) is two shots behind Zech, as he also recorded one birdie in the second round. Zech will begin the third round in a tie for 56th, while Wilson sits in a tie for 69th place.

Wilson Sundvold showed an improvement in the second round, finishing 5-over-par. He recorded a final tally of 159 after hitting and 82 and 77 in the first and second rounds. Tommie Wuennenberg finished the second round 10-over-par and he recorded a birdie on the seventh hole.

The final round of John Burns Intercollegiate will be played Friday at the Arnold Palmer Course at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii.