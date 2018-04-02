Missouri E-Verify mandate proposal draws broad opposition

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Business, labor and civil rights groups are opposing a bill that would require all Missouri employers to use a federal program checking employees' authorization to legally work in the U.S.

Bill sponsor Rep. Rick Brattin told a House panel Monday that mandating participation in the E-Verify system is a quick and cheap way to ensure employers follow immigration laws. His bill would establish a three-strike system in which a business would lose its license the third time it hires someone unauthorized to work in the country.

Opponents said immigration is a federal matter, and creating a patchwork of state requirements would damage the business environment.

Nobody testified in favor of the legislation.

A 2008 Missouri law already requires some businesses with government contracts, grants or tax breaks to use E-Verify.