Missouri educators to get lesson on complying with new bullying mandates

1 year 7 months 1 week ago Thursday, October 20 2016 Oct 20, 2016 Thursday, October 20, 2016 7:08:00 AM CDT October 20, 2016 in News
By: Kristen Reesor, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - School staff members from across Missouri will be students on Thursday, taking part in a seminar on how to better protect students from bullying.

The Missouri Association of School Administrators is hosting the learning session as part of its Focus On Professional Development Series. The seminar aims to give school staff the tools and tips to respond to bullying in compliance with House Bill 1583, which outlines new anti-bullying mandates.

Doug Hayter, the organization's associate executive director for leader development, said lawyers who specialize in childhood bullying and discrimination will teach attendees about the bill.

Hayter said the Missouri Association of School Administrators has about 800 members from around the state. Superintendents, central office administrators, building level leaders, teachers and more will attend the seminar.

"It's our way of educating our membership and helping them in regard to student safety and running their school districts in the most effective manner," he said.

Hayter said the presenters will use case studies to examine how to react to bullying, cyberbullying, harassment and assault among students. They will explain everything as it relates to the legal obligations now required of Missouri schools. For example, the law specifies how soon school districts must respond to an incident.

"If specific individuals witness bullying or discrimination or something related, they have a certain number of days, like within two days, that it has to be reported," Hayter said. "It also gives more specific guidelines regarding the completion of the investigation, so it just adds more specificity to dealing with those situations."

In addition to the new guidelines, each school district's anti-bullying policy now needs to be in the student handbook, and districts must annually inform students of the policy. Some districts, including Columbia Public Schools, already meet this requirement.

Darlene Grant, an assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School, said these new guidelines are only going to help the students.

"It's very important that students feel comfortable and that they feel like they can be a part of this environment." 

The new law also defines cyberbullying, an issue Grant said she's aware of.

"Today a lot of the information we receive about bullying involves social media, so of course we have to do investigation, and it usually includes some form of looking at what occurred on social media, what was written, what pictures were shared, etc, as a way of gathering as much information as we can to help us make decisions on how to handle the situation," Grant said.

Gov. Nixon signed the bill into law on June 3, and it became effective August 28. 

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Former prosecutor explains why Greitens' chose Tuesday to resign
Former prosecutor explains why Greitens' chose Tuesday to resign
COLUMBIA - Former Cole County prosecutor Bill Tackett spoke with KOMU 8 News about why Gov. Greitens chose Tuesday... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:52:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Lt. Governor Parson responds to Governor Greitens' resignation
Lt. Governor Parson responds to Governor Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Amid the resignation of Governor Eric Greitens, Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson released a statement Tuesday evening. The... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Columbia residents offer feedback ahead of community policing meeting
Columbia residents offer feedback ahead of community policing meeting
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will host its third meeting on Wednesday to get feedback on its community policing... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 7:56:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Drivers can expect concrete "buckling" sooner with record-breaking temps
Drivers can expect concrete "buckling" sooner with record-breaking temps
JEFFERSON CITY - May is hotter than normal for the majority of Missouri, which means drivers can expect to see... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:58:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in Continuous News

Special prosecutor says Greitens probe continues
Special prosecutor says Greitens probe continues
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The special prosecutor considering whether to refile an invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

New phase of Highway 63 construction will add two-hour delay
New phase of Highway 63 construction will add two-hour delay
COLUMBIA – Drivers traveling southbound on Highway 63 should expect more delays starting Tuesday, May 29. The increased delay is... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens to deliver statement at 4:15 p.m.
Gov. Greitens to deliver statement at 4:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Greitens is scheduled to make a statement in Jefferson City at 4:15 p.m. KOMU 8... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:11:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Greitens steps down, says it's time to leave battlefield with "head held high"
Greitens steps down, says it's time to leave battlefield with "head held high"
JEFFERSON CITY – In the midst of two scandals, and facing subpoenas from a special house committee, Gov. Eric Greitens... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Family dog snatched from child found
Family dog snatched from child found
COLUMBIA - A Columbia family welcomed its dog back home after it was stolen on Bear Bluff Drive. Jonathan... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Missouri students may soon get option of free online courses
Missouri students may soon get option of free online courses
ST. LOUIS (AP) - New legislation passed in Missouri means that as early as next year, public school students in... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 2:30:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Motion delays city's payment to the Columbia Police Officers' Association
Motion delays city's payment to the Columbia Police Officers' Association
COLUMBIA - A judge approved a motion of continuation Tuesday morning, extending the battle between the Columbia Police Officer's Association... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Sheriff: Man dies after taking meth laced with strychnine
Sheriff: Man dies after taking meth laced with strychnine
LOUISIANA, Mo. — A 37-year-old man is dead after taking methamphetamine that authorities believe was laced with a main... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

UPDATED: Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena
UPDATED: Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:03:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Egg prices double from last year
Egg prices double from last year
COLUMBIA - Nationwide, customers are paying one to two dollars more for eggs compared to last year’s prices. This... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:38:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Second Honor Flight takes veterans on the trip of a lifetime
Second Honor Flight takes veterans on the trip of a lifetime
COLUMBIA - More than 100 veterans are flying to Washington D.C. to see the memorials of their military service. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:51:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – Do you remember April 2018? It was cold. The ninth coldest on record to be exact. We had... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in Weather

A local organization is rebuilding lives on the construction site
A local organization is rebuilding lives on the construction site
COLUMBIA – A program is teaching teens the skills to build homes for low-income families in Columbia. Job Point’s... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News

Columbia Cemetery comes alive for Memorial Day
Columbia Cemetery comes alive for Memorial Day
COLUMBIA - Cemeteries are rarely used as venues for fun events, but Memorial Day in Columbia creates an exception. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 4:57:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 68°
6am 67°
7am 69°
8am 72°