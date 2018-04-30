Missouri election results final; 35 percent vote

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The results are official for Missouri's general election, and there are no last moment surprises.

Secretary of State Jason Kander on Wednesday officially certified the results of the Nov. 4 election. Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich and all eight of Missouri's incumbent Congress members were easily re-elected, so there was no suspense over the final figures.

More than 1.4 million people cast ballots - about 35 percent of Missouri's registered voters.

The top attraction appeared to be Constitutional Amendment 3, which would have required teachers to be evaluated based largely on student performance. More people voted on that measure than on any other issue or race. The amendment was overwhelmingly defeated.