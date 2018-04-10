Missouri electors say they will stick with Trump

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican electors interviewed by The Associated Press say they're not swayed by pressure to vote against President-elect Donald Trump.

Eight of the state's 10 electors told AP they're sticking with Trump during the Electoral College vote Monday in the Capitol.

AP was unable to interview the other two electors.

State electors say they've received tens of thousands of pressuring emails, letters and phone calls. Most of the emails argue Trump is unfit for the presidency and beseech electors to vote for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote nationwide.

But most Missouri electors say they'll honor the choice of roughly 57 percent of state voters who picked Trump, even if he wasn't their first choice for the White House.