Missouri Employee Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Erica Kelley and Brenda Adams admitted to providing stolen identity information from mid-Missourians, which resulted more than $80,000 in phone charges and credit card losses. The conspiracy set up means for state corrections facility inmates to make phone calls and communicate with other conspirators, as well as with others outside prison.

Kelley worked with the the Department of Revenue's Motor Vehicle Bureau, which allowed her access to Bureau customers' information. Adams' part in the conspiracy involved the use of her home to establish the phone lines and systems used in the scheme.

Prisoners in the Missouri Department of Corrections can make phone calls while confined, but must pay for those. Often they make collect calls. The scheme allowed the conspirators to make calls on cell phones and accounts bought and set up with the stolen information.

Kelley and Adams could each face up to 20 years in federal prison without parole, as well as a fine up to $250,000.