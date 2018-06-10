Missouri employment reaches all-time high

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's employment has reached an all-time high.

The state Department of Economic Development on Wednesday said nonfarm payroll employment grew by 9,300 jobs in October. That's a record high at more than 2.8 million jobs. The state gained close to 51,000 jobs in the past year.

Unemployment also dropped slightly from 5.2 percent to 5.1 percent.

Outgoing Gov. Jay Nixon praised the employment numbers Wednesday. He also touted Boeing Co.'s Tuesday announcement that the company would move 500 jobs to St. Louis County.