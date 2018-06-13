Missouri enacts waiting period before lawmakers can lobby

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Jay Nixon has signed ethics legislation imposing a waiting period on Missouri officials wanting to become lobbyists.

The legislation enacted Friday requires lawmakers and statewide elected officials to wait six months after their terms end before working as lobbyists.

Nixon also signed a bill prohibiting candidates who become lobbyists from holding onto their campaign money. They instead will have to refund it or give it to charity or a political party.

Nixon said the new laws "make incremental progress for badly needed ethics reform."

He also signed a law earlier this year banning lawmakers and statewide elected officials from simultaneously working as political consultants.

The ethics push comes after a year in which several lawmakers resigned, either to become lobbyists or because of allegedly inappropriate actions toward interns.