Missouri Engineering Professors to Work in Iraq

COLUMBIA (AP) - Engineering professors from the University of Missouri are headed to Iraq to help train their counterparts in the rebuilding nation.

The school's College of Engineering has received a U.S. State Department grant to work with professors at Iraq's University of Technology while it seeks accreditation. The school is located in the northern Iraq city of Erbil.

The Missouri contingent will work on course development in the Iraqi school's industrial engineering program. The professors will also help with training in the fields of nanotechnology and renewable energy.

The Iraqi scientists will visit Columbia later this summer.

Missouri is one of eight American universities participating in the program through the International Research and Exchange Board.