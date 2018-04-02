Missouri Exceeding Target for Reducing Energy Use

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon's administration said it has exceeded a goal to reduce Missouri's energy consumption.

Nixon signed an executive order in 2009 setting a target of a two percent annual reduction in state energy use for each of the next 10 years for state buildings under the direction of the Office of Administration.

The administration office said Missouri already has reduced its energy use by 22.5 percent, which it says equals an annualized decline of 4.45 percent.

The office said those figures include a greater than 16 percent reduction in electricity use since 2008 and a nearly 33 percent reduction in propane and natural gas use since that time.