Missouri executes man for 1994 homicide

BONNE TERRE (AP) - A Missouri man is dead after law enforcement officials executed him for the death a gas station attendant in 1994.

56-year-old Leon Taylor was pronounced dead minutes after receiving a lethal injection early Wednesday.

Taylor was sentenced to death for the April 1994 shooting death of 53-year-old Robert Newton in Independence. Authorities said he also tried to kill the victim's 8-year-old stepdaughter but the gun misfired.

Taylor had been scheduled for execution in September but the court withdrew that execution warrant after his lawyers argued for more time to work on his case.

Attorneys asked Gov. Jay Nixon to grant clemency last week, citing concerns about the role race played in Leon Taylor's death sentence, but their request was denied.