Missouri Executes Man in '89 Rape, Killing of Teen

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri inmate has been executed for abducting, raping and killing a Kansas City teenager nearly 25 years ago.

Michael Taylor was lethally injected just after midnight Wednesday. He was the fourth Missouri inmate executed by the state in as many months. His attorneys had argued that the state's execution drug, purchased from a compounding pharmacy, could have caused Taylor inhumane pain and suffering.



But his last-minute appeals were denied by federal courts and the governor.



Authorities say 15-year-old Ann Harrison was waiting for her school bus on March 22, 1989, when she was abducted by Taylor and Roderick Nunley. The men took the girl to a house where she was raped and stabbed to death. Nunley is also on death row.