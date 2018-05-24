Missouri execution on hold after late stay granted

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri execution has been delayed until at least midday Wednesday after a federal judge granted a last-minute stay.

John Middleton was scheduled to die one minute after midnight Wednesday for killing three people in rural northern Missouri in 1995. Less than two hours before the execution, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry granted a stay, ruling that there was enough evidence of mental illness that a hearing should be held.

Courts have established that executing the mentally ill is unconstitutional.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster appealed to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but that court adjourned for the night without a ruling.

The state could still execute Middleton at any time Wednesday if the stay is lifted.