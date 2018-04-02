Missouri Expected to Select New House Speaker

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri House members are likely to choose a new leader next month in the wake of Speaker Steven Tilley's resignation from the chamber.

Tilley, a Republican, announced Monday he's giving up his House seat with four months left in his final term. Speaker Pro Tem Shane Schoeller, also a Republican, has taken over as speaker for now.

Schoeller says he expects the House will choose someone to fill out Tilley's speakership when lawmakers convene in September to consider overriding the governor's vetoes.

The leading candidate is Majority Leader Tim Jones, of Eureka. House Republicans have already tapped Jones to be speaker if they keep their majority in the November elections.

House members will also choose a speaker in January after lawmakers are sworn into office.