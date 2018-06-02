Missouri Expects Edwards, Smith Back

6 years 8 months 1 week ago Monday, September 19 2011 Sep 19, 2011 Monday, September 19, 2011 3:22:00 PM CDT September 19, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri expects to get cornerback Kip Edwards and defensive end Jacquies Smith back from injuries for this week's game against top-ranked Oklahoma.

Edwards missed Saturday's blowout over Western Illinois with a knee injury sustained in an overtime loss at Arizona State. Smith dislocated his left elbow in a victory over Miami of Ohio and missed two games.

Without those two, Missouri held Western Illinois to one first down and 44 total yards in a 69-0 victory on Saturday night.

 

