Missouri Expects Edwards, Smith Back
COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri expects to get cornerback Kip Edwards and defensive end Jacquies Smith back from injuries for this week's game against top-ranked Oklahoma.
Edwards missed Saturday's blowout over Western Illinois with a knee injury sustained in an overtime loss at Arizona State. Smith dislocated his left elbow in a victory over Miami of Ohio and missed two games.
Without those two, Missouri held Western Illinois to one first down and 44 total yards in a 69-0 victory on Saturday night.