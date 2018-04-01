Missouri Expects More Bad Weather

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - More snow is expected to hit Missouri this weekend as residents in southwest sections of the state continue to recover from last weekend's deadly blast. The National Weather Service says a mix of snow and sleet are expected to move from the Ozarks to northwest Missouri by tomorrow, with accumulations of up to six inches in some areas. The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory for southern and central Missouri until about noon tomorrow. Thousands of homes and businesses, mainly in southwest Missouri, remain without power today from last weekend's storm. That one left 14 people dead, including a rural Mount Vernon couple who died of carbon-monoxide poisoning. Five other deaths in the state were from carbon monoxide and seven were traffic-related.