Missouri Experiences Significant Reduction in Traffic Deaths

MISSOURI - In spite of the high number of fatalities over the deadly Fourth of July 2013 holiday, statewide statistics have changed over the past year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is pleased to announce Missouri has experienced a 16% decrease in fatalities this year compared to 2012.

"I am very pleased with the reduction of fatal traffic crashes in Missouri this year," said Colonel Ron Replogle, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "Every trooper is committed to working with other agencies to further reduce the number of traffic deaths in our state. We believe education and enforcement encourage safe driving, which results in fewer traffic fatalities. I want to thank the public for helping to make this year safer than last year."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges motorists to continue to do their part to keep the numbers moving in the right direction. Missourians can help further make the roads safe by reporting dangerous drivers to the Patrol's Emergency Report Line at 1-800-525-5555, or *55 on a mobile phone.