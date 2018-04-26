Missouri exports hit more than $14 billion in sales in 2014

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Missouri has had another year of high exports with more than $14 billion in sales last year.

Gov. Jay Nixon said it is the state's second highest year on record. Nixon says exports were up nine percent from 2013.

Missouri's top exports include transportation equipment, chemicals and food. The state primarily sells to Canada, Mexico, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.