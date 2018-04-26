Missouri exports hit more than $14 billion in sales in 2014
ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Missouri has had another year of high exports with more than $14 billion in sales last year.
Gov. Jay Nixon said it is the state's second highest year on record. Nixon says exports were up nine percent from 2013.
Missouri's top exports include transportation equipment, chemicals and food. The state primarily sells to Canada, Mexico, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.
More News
Grid
List
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joshua Lee is a retired sergeant from the Missouri National Guard where he served from 2007 to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri moved to a new location to help feed more people... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri House committee investigating Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has hired former state Supreme... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU researchers say there will be 600 million people with some level of diabetic blindness by the year... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Downtown Leadership Council wants more parking spaces for customers and visitors downtown. The Downtown Leadership Council... More >>
in
SWEET SPRINGS - As temperatures rise in Central Missouri, so do fishermen's aspirations of landing their trophy catch. Missouri's lakes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - "Organic" and "non-GMO"—these food labels adorn all kinds of products, from breakfast cereal to snack food. And according... More >>
in
BELLERIVE (AP) — The University of Missouri-St. Louis is considering eliminating some degree programs amid financial trouble. A committee... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri State University and its food supplier are investigating to determine how a small mouse was found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A study out this week finds high stress levels among elementary teachers affect student behavior and performance. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 immigrants gathered to become American citizens at the naturalization ceremony Wednesday afternoon. "It's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Legal experts say Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was not entitled to use a donor list... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The head of an MU Latino student group said Wednesday a court ruling to protect the Deferred Action... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - Hundreds celebrated the life of Miller County sheriff's deputy Casey Shoemate Wednesday morning. Shoemate died Friday... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — In a brief and subdued speech to hundreds of St. Louis area police officers, Missouri Gov.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Union teachers are urging lawmakers to vote against a bill that would change how unions use dues... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — One out of every three Missouri families is now affected by the opioid crisis. This fact drove the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The five-year battle between Jefferson City YMCA and the city of Holts Summit intensified this week when... More >>
in