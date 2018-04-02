Missouri Faces Shortage of Primary Care Doctors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is facing a shortage of primary care doctors, and the strain could grow as more people soon gain health insurance under the federal health care law.

The state had a little less than 74 active patient care primary care doctors per 100,000 residents according to 2010 figures from the Association of American Medical Colleges. That ranked Missouri 35th and put it behind the national per capita average of more than 79 active primary care doctors.

The challenge of access to primary care doctors could grow as the federal health care law is fully implemented on January 1.

The law will require most Americans to obtain health insurance and provide subsidies to some. The Missouri Foundation for Health estimated that an additional roughly 350,000 Missourians could end up with insurance.