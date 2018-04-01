Missouri fails to score TD, loses to Vandy 10-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —For the third game in a row, the Missouri Tigers couldn't find the endzone.

Instead, it was Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb scoring the lone touchdown of the game to power the Commodores to a 10-3 win.

Webb rushed for 99 yards, leading Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason to his first Southeastern Conference win.

Vanderbilt (3-4, 1-3 SEC) continued the trend of shutting down the Tigers offense, holding Missouri to 188 total yards and 10 first downs.

Missouri (4-4, 1-4 SEC) suffered its third straight loss, despite driving down to the Vanderbilt 13-yard line late in the fourth quarter, before turning the ball over on downs on a pass to J'Mon Moore with five seconds remaining.

Drew Lock threw for 108 yards and was 14-34 passing, while Andrew Baggett kicked a 35-yard field goal. That would turn out to be the only points for Missouri.

The Tigers running game continued to struggle finding holes. Russell Hansbrough and Ish Witter combined for 15 yards on 10 carries.

Missouri has a bye week now before taking on Mississippi State at Faurot Field on Nov. 5.